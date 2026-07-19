Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,497 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $105.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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