Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stake in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.07% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $15,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,367 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWPX. Weiss Ratings upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NWPX Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.00.

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NWPX Infrastructure Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $152.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NWPX Infrastructure Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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