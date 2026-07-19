Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $25.84 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,998 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Teleflex worth $25,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Teleflex by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $134.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.49.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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