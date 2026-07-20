Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Aramark $ARMK

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,926 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,251 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Aramark worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,646 shares of the company's stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Aramark by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Aramark by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 61.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company's stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Aramark has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 1.84%.Aramark's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Aramark's dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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