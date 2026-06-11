Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 76,525 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,966,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,786,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 821,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,728 shares of company stock valued at $486,949 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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