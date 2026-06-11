Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.90 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Free Report) by 146.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,650 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 405,500 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 562.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 284,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 213,325 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,925,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 645,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 467,019 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 4,721 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $28,609.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,236.26. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason J. N. Potter purchased 286,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $1,687,972.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,759.40. The trade was a 99.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 598,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $914.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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