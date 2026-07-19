Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,424 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Exelon by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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