Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $10.71 Million in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 231,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $10,705,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of LXP Industrial Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 172,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 458,195 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 6,092.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,134 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 932,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The business's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. LXP Industrial Trust's payout ratio is presently 189.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $54.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.20.

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About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

Further Reading

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