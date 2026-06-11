Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $15.35 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 187,263 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,355 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted The Cooper Companies as a strong long-term growth name, with Zacks calling it a top growth stock and Seeking Alpha noting potential for an analyst upgrade as valuation improves. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted The Cooper Companies as a strong long-term growth name, with Zacks calling it a top growth stock and Seeking Alpha noting potential for an analyst upgrade as valuation improves. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary also pointed to the company’s demand growth and prior quarterly earnings beat, which can reinforce confidence in revenue momentum. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary also pointed to the company’s demand growth and prior quarterly earnings beat, which can reinforce confidence in revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that Cooper has strong revenue growth, especially in CooperVision, but also said litigation charges tied to embryo culture media recalls have weighed on reported profitability; these issues do not appear to change the long-term outlook materially. Article Title

One article noted that Cooper has strong revenue growth, especially in CooperVision, but also said litigation charges tied to embryo culture media recalls have weighed on reported profitability; these issues do not appear to change the long-term outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: Some analysis still argues The Cooper Companies needs stronger return on equity and profit margins, which may temper enthusiasm despite solid sales trends. Article Title

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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