Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 202,715 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 506.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,715 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the quarter. Integer accounts for 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Integer worth $19,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,515 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 79,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Integer Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ITGR opened at $91.37 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Integer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $98.71.

View Our Latest Report on Integer

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $372,385. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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