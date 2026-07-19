Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,862 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,877 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ingredion worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 83.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 371 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $102.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.44 and a 52 week high of $135.68.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.10). Ingredion had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Ingredion's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-11.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Ingredion's payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ingredion from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.43.

View Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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