Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 64,255 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 64,255 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Camden Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price objective on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $112.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.44%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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