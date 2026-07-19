Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Ichor worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.29.

View Our Latest Report on Ichor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $1,384,598.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,293,577.82. This represents a 24.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $715,547.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,165,441.82. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ICHR opened at $82.87 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $113.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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