Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 2,535 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Humana were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Humana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 155,989 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $400.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.20. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $428.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Humana's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $246.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $325.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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