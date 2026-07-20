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Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 700,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. $LTRX

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Lantronix logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lantronix by 43.8% in the first quarter, selling 700,000 shares and leaving it with 900,000 shares worth about $4.72 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with six Buy ratings and one Sell rating; the stock’s consensus price target is $10.40, and several firms recently reiterated or raised Buy targets.
  • Lantronix reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS and revenue estimates slightly, and the company is currently trading at $5.19, well below its recent analyst targets and its 52-week high of $8.75.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX - Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.27% of Lantronix worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 52.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.26 million, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.49 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Lantronix has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

(Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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