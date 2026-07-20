Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes $6 Million Position in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
QuinStreet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Heartland Advisors Inc. disclosed a new first-quarter stake in QuinStreet, buying 500,000 shares valued at about $6.0 million and ending with 0.88% ownership of the company.
  • QuinStreet saw mixed sentiment from the market: several institutions increased holdings, while CFO Gregory Wong sold 10,338 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. Insiders still own about 5% of the stock.
  • The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.31 versus $0.17 expected and revenue up 28.3% year over year. Analysts currently rate QNST a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50.
  • Interested in QuinStreet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,005,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.88% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 362,042 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,633,251 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 496,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 284,833 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 80,862 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,318 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 97,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 10,338 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $155,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 390,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,160. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QNST. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of QuinStreet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuinStreet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Price Performance

QNST stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in QuinStreet Right Now?

Before you consider QuinStreet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QuinStreet wasn't on the list.

While QuinStreet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
My next big call (under $1)
My next big call (under $1)
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines