Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 15,359 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 290.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,638 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.1%

CSCO opened at $111.94 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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