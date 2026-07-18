Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 7,586 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 349.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after buying an additional 1,793,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after buying an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,004 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,507,278,000 after acquiring an additional 383,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $192.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $194.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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