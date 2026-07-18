Heartland Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE LMT opened at $508.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.52. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $607.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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