Hecla Mining Company $HL Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 443.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,425 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 453,301 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hecla Mining worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.3%

HL opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. Hecla Mining Company has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.63 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $36.50 to $26.75 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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