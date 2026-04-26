Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,044 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $344.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $147.84 and a one year high of $349.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trending Headlines about Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet commits to a strategic AI partnership that secures long-term model and compute capacity — Google will invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic (a $10B tranche now, $30B contingent on milestones). The deal strengthens Alphabet’s access to leading generative-AI models, supports product roadmap and cloud demand, and reduces the risk of competitors locking up third‑party model supply. Google to invest up to $40B in Anthropic in cash and compute
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support is lifting sentiment — multiple firms have reaffirmed or raised ratings/targets (Jefferies, Needham, JPMorgan, UBS moves reported), reinforcing a bullish view that AI and Cloud will drive upside to estimates. This analyst momentum is helping push the stock higher into the next earnings print. Alphabet: Jefferies keeps its 'Buy' rating
- Positive Sentiment: Product and infrastructure catalysts: new TPU 8i inference chip, expanded Workspace AI features and enterprise wins (Ulta, AutoZone migrations) point to faster, lower‑cost AI scaling and increased Cloud/ads monetization potential. These operational advances support margins and longer-term revenue growth. Alphabet Stock Gains After Unveiling New AI Inference Chip
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector labor disruption from AI: broader reporting that AI is displacing tech jobs may pressure sentiment for the sector but is only an indirect, mixed impact on Alphabet — potential cost savings versus reputation/PR and macro consumption effects. Whether It's 'Disruption' or 'Renormalization,' AI Is Killing Tech Jobs
- Neutral Sentiment: Near-term earnings setup: several outlets and banks expect a modest Q1 beat driven by AI and Cloud strength; this supports the rally but leaves the stock exposed to any surprise guidance. Alphabet set to report modest beat for Q1 driven by AI, Cloud growth
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Europe: the European Commission is pressuring Google to give rival AI assistants deeper Android access — a move that could weaken Alphabet’s ecosystem advantage and advertising/engagement moat if implemented. Regulatory actions remain a meaningful downside risk. Google Faces New EU Pressure to Give AI Rivals Android Access
- Negative Sentiment: Large contingent capital commitment and valuation exposure: while the Anthropic deal is strategic, the $30B contingent tranche and Anthropic’s ~$350B valuation create execution and financial-commitment risks if performance targets aren’t met or scrutiny increases. Investors may worry about future cash/compute obligations and valuation optics. Google plans to invest up to $40 billion in Anthropic, Bloomberg reports
Analyst Ratings Changes
GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet
Alphabet Profile
(Free Report
)
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.
While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio. Get This Free Report