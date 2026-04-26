Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,044 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $344.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $147.84 and a one year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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