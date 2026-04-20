Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,550 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.08. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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