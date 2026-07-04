Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 16,228 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,314 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,228 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in RTX by 68.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Trading Down 0.2%

RTX opened at $198.88 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.98 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $267.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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