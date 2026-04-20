Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. $W

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Wayfair makes up approximately 1.6% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Wayfair worth $46,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 28,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,471,377.51. The trade was a 34.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,790 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $345,790.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,496.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,785 shares of company stock worth $68,051,942. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Trading Up 0.1%

W stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.30.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Wayfair's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wayfair from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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