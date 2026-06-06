Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Holdings Lowered by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,287 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,921 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises about 2.4% of Nuance Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Henry Schein worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,540 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,386 shares of the company's stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $98,630.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,273,187.78. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $224,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,563.20. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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