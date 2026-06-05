Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,534 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.34% of Henry Schein worth $30,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,833,041 shares of the company's stock worth $453,509,000 after acquiring an additional 370,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company's stock worth $314,043,000 after acquiring an additional 184,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,168 shares of the company's stock worth $172,304,000 after acquiring an additional 159,087 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company's stock worth $167,453,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,334,364 shares of the company's stock worth $88,562,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts: Sign Up

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barrington Research set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $224,562.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,563.20. The trade was a 15.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Henry Schein, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Henry Schein wasn't on the list.

While Henry Schein currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here