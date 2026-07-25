Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,873,004 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.50% of Henry Schein worth $211,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,594,000 after buying an additional 2,199,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,102,000 after buying an additional 2,087,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $88,116,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,950,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,182 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.62.

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Henry Schein Stock Up 1.1%

Henry Schein stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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