Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676,102 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,130 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up 1.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 1.42% of Henry Schein worth $126,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,833,041 shares of the company's stock worth $453,509,000 after acquiring an additional 370,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company's stock worth $314,043,000 after acquiring an additional 184,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,168 shares of the company's stock worth $172,304,000 after acquiring an additional 159,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company's stock worth $167,453,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,334,364 shares of the company's stock worth $88,562,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $98,630.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,273,187.78. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.45 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.Henry Schein's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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