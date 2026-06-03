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Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by M.D. Sass LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Henry Schein logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • M.D. Sass LLC trimmed its Henry Schein stake by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, but the stock remains its largest holding, representing about 7.4% of its portfolio.
  • Henry Schein’s latest quarterly results topped expectations, with EPS of $1.32 versus the $1.20 consensus and revenue of $3.37 billion, up 6.3% year over year.
  • Wall Street is cautious overall: the stock carries a Hold consensus rating and an average price target of $86.83, while shares were recently trading around $76.
  • Interested in Henry Schein? Here are five stocks we like better.

M.D. Sass LLC lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,873 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,730 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises approximately 7.4% of M.D. Sass LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Henry Schein worth $93,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.5%

HSIC stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $89.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Henry Schein's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $228,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,785.96. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $98,630.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,273,187.78. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,043 shares of company stock worth $551,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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