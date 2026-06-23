Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Stock Position Raised by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 1,293.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,777 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 142,743 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 1.5% of James J. Burns & Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Henry Schein Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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