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Herbalife Ltd $HLF Shares Sold by Q Global Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Herbalife logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q Global Advisors cut its Herbalife stake by 32.9% in the first quarter, selling 128,101 shares and retaining 260,790 shares worth approximately $3.84 million.
  • Herbalife reported first-quarter EPS of $0.64, surpassing estimates of $0.61, while revenue rose 7.8% year over year to $1.32 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $17.80; HLF recently traded at $11.89, while company insiders sold about $2.55 million in shares during the latest quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Herbalife.

Q Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF - Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,101 shares during the quarter. Herbalife accounts for approximately 3.4% of Q Global Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Herbalife worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 122.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 414,500 shares of the company's stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Herbalife by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 768,031 shares of the company's stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 347,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Herbalife from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. Herbalife Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 4.67%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herbalife news, insider Frank Lamberti sold 134,982 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,624 shares in the company, valued at $494,424. The trade was a 78.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Troy Hicks sold 38,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $496,214.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,171.66. This represents a 80.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 191,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,678 in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Herbalife (NYSE:HLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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