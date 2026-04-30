Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,928 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.3% during the third quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 120,000 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,662,576 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $430,349,000 after buying an additional 759,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and constructive guidance — Intel reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 revenue and EPS and gave upbeat near‑term commentary that re‑priced expectations for AI/data‑center demand. Intel Q1 results

Q1 results beat and constructive guidance — Intel reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 revenue and EPS and gave upbeat near‑term commentary that re‑priced expectations for AI/data‑center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and estimate revisions — Freedom Capital upgraded INTC to strong‑buy and several firms (Northland, Erste) have sharply raised FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, boosting investor confidence in sustainable earnings improvement. Zacks Freedom Capital upgrade

Analyst upgrades and estimate revisions — Freedom Capital upgraded INTC to strong‑buy and several firms (Northland, Erste) have sharply raised FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, boosting investor confidence in sustainable earnings improvement. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bullish coverage and media momentum — Jim Cramer and multiple outlets are spotlighting Intel’s “cultural shift” under management and its role in AI infrastructure, which has amplified retail and institutional demand. Cramer on Intel

High‑profile bullish coverage and media momentum — Jim Cramer and multiple outlets are spotlighting Intel’s “cultural shift” under management and its role in AI infrastructure, which has amplified retail and institutional demand. Positive Sentiment: Industry positioning in new computing paradigms — a recent neuromorphic computing report cites Intel as a major player in energy‑efficient, brain‑inspired chips for edge AI and sensing, widening potential addressable markets beyond GPUs. Neuromorphic market report

Industry positioning in new computing paradigms — a recent neuromorphic computing report cites Intel as a major player in energy‑efficient, brain‑inspired chips for edge AI and sensing, widening potential addressable markets beyond GPUs. Positive Sentiment: CPU supply tightness and AI infrastructure demand — reports of stretched server CPU lead times and Intel’s emphasis on CPUs as an AI infrastructure layer support a durable revenue tail for Intel’s data‑center and foundry businesses. CEO emphasizes CPU role

CPU supply tightness and AI infrastructure demand — reports of stretched server CPU lead times and Intel’s emphasis on CPUs as an AI infrastructure layer support a durable revenue tail for Intel’s data‑center and foundry businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Capital‑allocation move — Intel is pursuing a bond sale to buy back a stake in its Irish fab (Fab 34); that accelerates consolidation of manufacturing assets but increases leverage in the short term. Bond sale for Fab 34 stake

Capital‑allocation move — Intel is pursuing a bond sale to buy back a stake in its Irish fab (Fab 34); that accelerates consolidation of manufacturing assets but increases leverage in the short term. Negative Sentiment: Executive departure — the company lost its Chief Accounting Officer, which some investors view as a governance/continuity risk until a permanent replacement is named. CAO departure

Executive departure — the company lost its Chief Accounting Officer, which some investors view as a governance/continuity risk until a permanent replacement is named. Negative Sentiment: Momentum risks and valuation headlines — several outlets warn the rally may be overbought and that “every little good news” is being priced in; earlier reports about OpenAI revenue misses briefly pressured chip names. These raise short‑term profit‑taking risk. Hype/valuation caution OpenAI revenue doubt

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $473.28 billion, a PE ratio of -152.82, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $94.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Melius Research set a $75.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.98.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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