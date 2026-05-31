Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $61.52 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after acquiring an additional 347,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after acquiring an additional 322,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,360,045,000 after acquiring an additional 168,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,086,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.99 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $260.31 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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