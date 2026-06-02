Heritage Trust Co Takes $2.60 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,634 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,071,687 shares of company stock valued at $501,560,818. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.71.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $466.44 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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