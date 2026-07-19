Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $116,233,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,188,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,077,239,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $848.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $949.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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