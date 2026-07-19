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Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
FedEx logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,355 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayban purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $376.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FedEx from $426.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded FedEx to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $313.17 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $345.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,431.52. Following the sale, the director owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,477.04. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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