Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,869,143 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.61% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $835,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $870,883.43. This trade represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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