Hexcel Corporation $HXL Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,270 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Hexcel worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts: Sign Up

Hexcel Stock Up 1.9%

HXL opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.11 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%.Hexcel's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hexcel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hexcel wasn't on the list.

While Hexcel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here