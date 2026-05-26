Hexcel Corporation $HXL Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 3,435.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,920 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Hexcel worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,651.20. This represents a 43.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company's stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. Hexcel Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $98.26. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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