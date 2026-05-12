Hexcel Corporation $HXL Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,184 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 17,096 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises 1.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hexcel worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel by 122.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,849,941 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $304,091,000 after buying an additional 2,671,682 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,233,000. Jain Global LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 248.3% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 961,667 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $60,297,000 after buying an additional 685,528 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,335,002 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $98,657,000 after buying an additional 623,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hexcel by 122.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 955,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $59,941,000 after buying an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,651.20. This represents a 43.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price target on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HXL

Hexcel Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $98.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $488.11 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Hexcel's dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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