HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,693 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,824 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of HF Sinclair worth $28,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.82.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the sale, the director owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,127.87. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.0%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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