HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO is NFJ Investment Group LLC's 3rd Largest Position

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 1,275.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,541 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,737,318 shares during the period. HF Sinclair makes up approximately 3.1% of NFJ Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 1.02% of HF Sinclair worth $86,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $51,545.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $824,937.75. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DINO opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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