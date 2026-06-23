HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,477 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,033 shares during the period. HF Sinclair makes up 4.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 0.11% of HF Sinclair worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 1,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,253.84. This trade represents a 11.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The stock's 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research cut HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

See Also

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