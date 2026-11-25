State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,597,956 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.64% of HF Sinclair worth $670,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bullock Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DINO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $85.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $93.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DINO

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 810 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $74,876.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,938,836.56. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DINO opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $129.37.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.83 by $3.92. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 22.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is an energy company that refines crude oil and sells fuels and other petroleum products. Its offerings include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and specialty products such as lubricants and chemicals. The company also operates midstream businesses, including pipelines, terminals, and other infrastructure that support the transportation and storage of crude oil and refined products. Its operations include renewable fuels, and its products are marketed under brands that include Sinclair.

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