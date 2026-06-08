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HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $29.03 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • HFR Wealth Management trimmed its Amphenol stake by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, but the position remains its largest holding at 6.9% of assets and was valued at about $29.0 million.
  • Amphenol’s fundamentals were strong in the latest quarter, with EPS of $1.06 beating estimates and revenue of $7.62 billion topping expectations; revenue also rose 58.4% year over year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, and analysts remain mostly positive, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and target price of $176.87.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

HFR Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,793 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 6.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after purchasing an additional 676,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amphenol by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:APH opened at $138.84 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.87.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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