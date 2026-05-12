HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,951 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $184.61 and a 1 year high of $420.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key AI infrastructure winner, with one article arguing the next phase of AI demand should deepen TSMC’s supply advantage and improve its long-term outlook.

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key AI infrastructure winner, with one article arguing the next phase of AI demand should deepen TSMC’s supply advantage and improve its long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: A separate piece says the global semiconductor market could roughly double by 2030, reinforcing the idea that TSMC remains one of the best-positioned chip stocks for secular growth.

A separate piece says the global semiconductor market could roughly double by 2030, reinforcing the idea that TSMC remains one of the best-positioned chip stocks for secular growth. Positive Sentiment: TSMC also received another vote of confidence from analysts, with coverage noting a consensus “Buy” recommendation, which can support sentiment around the stock.

TSMC also received another vote of confidence from analysts, with coverage noting a consensus “Buy” recommendation, which can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small insider purchase, a modest but generally constructive signal that management remains confident in the company’s prospects.

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small insider purchase, a modest but generally constructive signal that management remains confident in the company’s prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Investor articles continue to debate whether TSMC is still attractively valued after a huge run-up, suggesting enthusiasm is strong but valuation concerns are starting to matter more.

Investor articles continue to debate whether TSMC is still attractively valued after a huge run-up, suggesting enthusiasm is strong but valuation concerns are starting to matter more. Negative Sentiment: One bearish analysis warns that TSMC has become a crowded “no-brainer” trade, meaning any slowdown in AI capital spending, supply strains, or geopolitical shifts could trigger profit-taking and an unwind in the shares. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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