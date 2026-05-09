HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,932 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $272.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.16 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $227.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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