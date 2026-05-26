HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,884 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average is $157.26. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NRG Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NRG Energy wasn't on the list.

While NRG Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here