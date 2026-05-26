HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,767 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AME opened at $224.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $243.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average of $217.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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