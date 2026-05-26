HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,547 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.72 and a 200 day moving average of $228.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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